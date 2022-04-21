Titans' Robin Actor Jacob Lycurgo Posted A Hilarious Response To His Appearance In The Batman

Appearing in some of the earliest moments of "The Batman," Jay Lycurgo plays one of the young gang members on the train. The group stands out from other passengers because they have their faces covered in black and white paint, although Lycurgo is set apart from his compatriots because his face is only half covered. The gang decides to attack one of the train riders, and that's when Batman (Robert Pattinson) gets involved. The Dark Knight's elite martial arts and usage of gadgets see him absolutely trounce the gang members, but he lets Lycurgo's character go relatively unscathed — though he is clearly shaken.

Sharing a side-by-side image of his characters in both "Titans" and "The Batman" on Twitter, Lycurgo posted the caption, "Gotham changed me." Judging by these comments, it seems like Lycurgo is joking that his run-in with Batman on the train made him later want to become a vigilante, even though the two properties are not set in the same cinematic universe.

This caused several responses from Twitter users, with @kamincandyland saying "WHEN I FIRST SAW YOU IN THE CAST LIST I THOUGHT YOU WERE COMING BACK AS TIM AND [WERE] GONNA BE ROBIN BUT EVEN THO YOU DIDNT YOU STILL SLAYED." Twitter user @swifferwetjet2k enjoyed the comparison of Lycurgo's two characters, and stated, "We saw that little smile you did before you ran away from Batman, you were definitely inspired to become a vigilante after witnessing the beatdown."

It seems as if both Lycurgo and fans alike enjoyed drawing this particular connection between DC properties.