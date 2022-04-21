Chicago Med's Marlyne Barrett Thought This One Scene Was The 'Turning Point' For Her Character

On "Chicago Med," Marlyne Barrett plays Maggie Lockwood, the head charge nurse in the emergency department of the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. There, she runs a tight ship, highly dedicated to her job and loyal to those she works with.

Over the course of seven seasons, Maggie has battled cancer, gotten married to a patient who also survived the disease, and tracked down her biological daughter whom she gave up for adoption. She is often portrayed as a no-nonsense personality who doesn't hesitate to stick her nose into somebody else's business while also being a reliable shoulder for leaning purposes. An argument can be made that Maggie is a kind of connective tissue between a lot of storylines, always seeming to be around at the right time to goose along a narrative.

During a recent roundtable interview that included Looper, Barrett opened up about her all-time favorite storyline that involved Maggie on "Chicago Med," which airs Wednesdays on NBC.