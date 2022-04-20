Jacob Bertrand Teases What's To Come On Season 5 Of Cobra Kai - Exclusive

Jacob Bertrand can't wait for fans to see the upcoming fifth season of "Cobra Kai," but he admitted that he's cautious about revealing any spoilers. "Oh gosh. What can I say without getting fired?" he joked before offering a few hints about what can be expected. "There's lots of cool fights. Johnny [William Zabka] has probably one of the coolest story lines of any season, in my opinion. I'm really excited for people to see his story arc. It is really cool, and there is ... This is what I can say. There's a move in a fight that I had to practice for, like, two weeks because ... It's crazy kicks and it was really hard to get down. I'm excited for people [to] see that."

Pressed for further details, Bertrand teased new developments for his character — but without giving away any plot points. "I don't know if I can [say] anything without spoiling anything," he admitted. "I don't know — I take my shirt off a lot. I can say that. Yeah. That's something I can safely say: my shirt will come off at some point."

