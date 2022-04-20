The Two Major Franchises Nicolas Cage Turned Down

Nicolas Cage is in a retrospective mode lately, an appropriate feeling given his press tour for "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent." In a recent interview with People, he revealed a particularly fascinating pair of decisions he made in the late '90s and early 2000s when he says he turned down parts in both "The Matrix" and the "Lord of the Rings" films.

Cage revealed that, at the end of the day, his ability to spend time with his family comes first, and that was his reason for not wanting to commit to either franchise. "I turned down Lord of the Rings and I turned down Matrix because I didn't want to go to New Zealand for three years or Australia for three years because I needed to be home with my son Weston, that's a fact," explained Cage.

The actor's larger point was that his commitment to his family is a big difference between his real life and the fictionalized version of himself he's playing in "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent." Unfortunately, he doesn't share any more details on what roles he was up for in these films, so we don't know which characters might have been portrayed in Cage's unique style. Nic Cage as Morpheus? Nic Cage as Elrond (or Agent Smith for that matter)? Until Cage or someone else in the know decides to elaborate further, we just have to be content to wonder.