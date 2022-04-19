The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco Dishes On Getting Slapped By Sharon Stone

According to Cuoco, it all started with Stone asking if it would be ok to add some physical contact during a particularly emotionally charged scene. Cuoco approved of the touching but probably wasn't entirely aware of what she had just agreed to. When Stone surprised her — and everyone else on set — by slapping her co-star hard across the face, the production crew reacted with stunned silence. But Cuoco was thrilled.

During the interview, Cuoco recalled thinking to herself, "We got the money take, that's [Stone's] Emmy win right there." However, it's not entirely clear which take wound up in the final product. According to Cuoco, she and Stone played the scene a total of three different times, each take accompanied by an equally hard slap from the legendary actress. Notably, Cuoco reported that Stone even fully committed to the slap in a final take where the camera wasn't focused on Cuoco's face, something that may seem unnecessary, but surely added a hefty dose of realism nonetheless.

While we're still not sure this slap outranks this year's other much-talked-about slap, it certainly sounds like Stone and Cuoco made a meaningful connection nonetheless. The new season of "The Flight Attendant" premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, April 21.