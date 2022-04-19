The Good Fight Season 6 Just Landed An MCU Star

When the seventh and final season of "The Good Wife" ended back in 2016, it must have seemed impossible that its spin-off series could ever live up to what the original series accomplished. Indeed, "The Good Fight" had the daunting task of following one of the most adored legal dramas of all time — one that was pulling in 10.9 million viewers on average each week during its final season (via Deadline).

And yet, "The Good Fight" has received near-universal critical acclaim since its 2017 premiere. The series currently holds an impressive 95% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes – surpassing the 93% rating held by "The Good Wife." The series picks up one year after the final episode of its predecessor and follows Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) as she attempts to rebuild her law career after a massive financial scandal.

With its renewal for a sixth season on Paramount+, "The Good Fight" has nearly reached the same number of seasons as "The Good Wife" — and the series hasn't shown any sign of slowing down in the foreseeable future. Notably, the series recently added another big name from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to its already impressive cast list.