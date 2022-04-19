The Good Fight Season 6 Just Landed An MCU Star
When the seventh and final season of "The Good Wife" ended back in 2016, it must have seemed impossible that its spin-off series could ever live up to what the original series accomplished. Indeed, "The Good Fight" had the daunting task of following one of the most adored legal dramas of all time — one that was pulling in 10.9 million viewers on average each week during its final season (via Deadline).
And yet, "The Good Fight" has received near-universal critical acclaim since its 2017 premiere. The series currently holds an impressive 95% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes – surpassing the 93% rating held by "The Good Wife." The series picks up one year after the final episode of its predecessor and follows Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) as she attempts to rebuild her law career after a massive financial scandal.
With its renewal for a sixth season on Paramount+, "The Good Fight" has nearly reached the same number of seasons as "The Good Wife" — and the series hasn't shown any sign of slowing down in the foreseeable future. Notably, the series recently added another big name from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to its already impressive cast list.
John Slattery is joining the cast of The Good Fight
According to The Hollywood Reporter, John Slattery is set to join the cast of "The Good Fight" as Lyle Bettencourt. Bettencourt is described as "a brilliant, sophisticated, and sensitive physician who helps Diane through a crazy time." It's unclear exactly what this means for his role in the series, but it certainly sounds like he'll play a major role in Diane's character arc for the foreseeable future.
Notably, the casting announcement included a message from "The Good Fight" co-creators and showrunners Robert and Michelle King. "We couldn't be more excited to have the enormously talented, usually-too-busy John Slattery join the cast," the couple's statement said (via THR). "We feel like we've been chasing him forever."
Though Slattery is perhaps best known for playing ad-executive Roger Sterling on AMC's "Mad Men," fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe should also recognize him for his portrayal of Howard Stark, the late father of Tony Stark (aka Iron Man) (Robert Downey Jr.). Slattery has appeared in a smattering of MCU films since debuting as the character in "Iron Man 2," including "Ant-Man," "Captain America: Civil War," and "Avengers: Endgame."