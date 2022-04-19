The Character John Slattery Almost Played On Law & Order: SVU

Though you may not know him by name, with his distinctive facial features and signature shock of white hair, John Slattery has become one of the more instantly recognizable actors on the planet. And that's in no small part because he's spent the better part of the past few decades delivering more than memorable performances in some of the best film and TV projects in Hollywood.

Slattery is, however, probably best known for his scene-stealing turn as the charmingly smarmy Roger Sterling on AMC's iconic drama series "Mad Men," for which he earned four Emmy nominations as Best Supporting Actor. Since 2010, he's also been a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Howard Stark — aka the late papa to the man who would become Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.).

As career-altering as those notable roles have been for John Slattery in his career, it seems he was once up for what would have no doubt been another career-changer back in the late 1990s. That role was on NBC's long-running procedural "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." Here's who John Slattery almost played on the series.