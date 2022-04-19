Josh Brolin Reveals A Shocking Fact About Thanos In The MCU

Even as the Marvel Cinematic Universe plunges through Phase 4 (and into the multiverse of it all), Josh Brolin's performance as Thanos remains the gold standard for the franchise's villains. Thanos served as the overarching villain for all of the first three phases of the MCU, finally taking the stage in 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War" — where he defeats all of the Marvel superheroes in one fell swoop — followed by his subsequent death the following year in "Avengers: Endgame."

Other Marvel villains have come to be iconic, but none have had the same impact as Thanos, particularly not across multiple films. The closest parallel is Loki, but even the God of Mischief develops into more of an antihero than a villain by the time Thanos murders him in "Infinity War," a trend that has only continued with his variant in the Disney+ series "Loki." Other villains who have a comparable impact on the audience, like Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) have rarely lasted past a single film.

In a recent interview on the Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM, Brolin said that he would likely return as Thanos if Marvel Studios ever asked him to (via YouTube). That seems unlikely. The Avengers have now killed two separate versions of Thanos, and more multiverse trickery required to bring the character back may only dampen the emotional weight to his story arc across the most recent "Avengers" films. However, in the same interview, Brolin made some surprising remarks about how Marvel's mightiest villain developed, behind the scenes, from his original appearance until "Infinity War."