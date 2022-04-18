Milana Vayntrub Will Finally Have The Chance To Play Squirrel Girl

At this point, it's fair to say that Marvel has a rocky history when it comes to television. Some of its more successful series (prior to Marvel Studios' foray into miniseries on Disney+) include "Daredevil," "Luke Cage," and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," and while all of those series have developed incredibly passionate fan bases over the years, none of them has ever been able to replicate the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Other Marvel series such as "Inhumans" and "Helstrom" were canceled after just one season, and some shows never even made it past the pilot stage. One such show was the Freeform series "New Warriors," which was set to star actor Milana Vayntrub (best known for her role as AT&T's Lily) as the hero Squirrel Girl: a mutant who has the power to communicate with squirrels. Though the pilot for "New Warriors" was filmed, the series never made it to the air, and it seemed for a time that Vayntrub's chance to join a Marvel-owned property was over. Fortunately, Vayntrub was recently brought on to reprise her role as Squirrel Girl in a separate Marvel project — one that actually launched just this morning.