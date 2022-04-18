Aaron Paul Was Also Surprised About His Upcoming Better Call Saul Appearance

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Paul revealed how it was during his visit to the final season premiere party that Gilligan and Gould took him aside to break the news that the world would know (to an extent) how the last season would play out.

After the revelation, though, Paul accepted the battle plan and almost saw it as a blessing. "I'm happy to be able to finally talk about it and not be squirrelly," he said. "It's nice to be able to be open about it. So I'm excited. I think fans of 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' might have been expecting it."

Paul predicted now that "Better Call Saul" was reaching one of the most eagerly anticipated crossroads in television. That said, it's not like the notion of them appearing is a huge game-changer: other "Breaking Bad" characters have been popping up more and more throughout the course of the spin-off, so at this point, it would just feel odd if Walt and Jesse didn't make an appearance. Paul agreed, saying, "To be honest, I'm such a fan of Better Call Saul that I just didn't initially see how they were going to do it. But of course, leave it to Vince and Peter and the rest of the writers to come up with the perfect way. It's fun. I think people are going to be excited."

You can start watching for this final anticipated meeting to unfold as the first of the final episodes of "Better Call Saul" start arriving on AMC today.