Here's When You Can Watch Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness For Free On Disney+
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. The upcoming sequel will be released early next month, with tickets already on sale. Set immediately following the events of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the Benedict Cumberbatch-led film will focus on the fallout of Doctor Strange's tampering with the Multiverse.
Directed by "Spider-Man" helmer Sam Raimi, "Multiverse of Madness" will see Doctor Strange (Cumberbatch) recruit Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Wong (Benedict Wong), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) for a mission to save the Multiverse. Along the way, they'll interact with their nefarious variants, as seen in the latest trailers. Details are slim on the sequel, though fans have been buzzing about the Marvel project's potential cameos, of which there are said to be many.
The film will finally hit theaters on May 6 after a series of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the wait has been long for fans of Doctor Strange, those wanting to see the film at home on Disney+ might not have to wait too long after this for the film to hit the streaming service.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could arrive on Disney+ in June
Disney+ has become the home for all things Marvel Studios. The streaming service features almost every Marvel Cinematic Universe film, as well as all its television shows, including "WandaVision," which will be directly connected to "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."
Marvel and Disney haven't officially revealed when the "Doctor Strange" sequel will arrive on the streaming service, but the company's previous release strategy might point to when fans can witness the Multiverse at home. In a bid to attract customers to Disney+ in 2021, the studio gave a number of its films a minimum 45-day exclusive theatrical release (via The Walt Disney Company). Disney notably released "Black Widow" day-and-date on Disney+ for a premium fee. Disney hasn't updated its strategy for 2022, especially in the wake of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" grossing nearly $1.9 billion theatrically (via Box Office Mojo).
If "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" sticks to the 45 days of theatrical exclusivity, it's likely that the sequel will arrive on Disney+ as early as June 20, mere weeks before "Thor: Love and Thunder" graces theaters.