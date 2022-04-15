Here's When You Can Watch Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness For Free On Disney+

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. The upcoming sequel will be released early next month, with tickets already on sale. Set immediately following the events of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the Benedict Cumberbatch-led film will focus on the fallout of Doctor Strange's tampering with the Multiverse.

Directed by "Spider-Man" helmer Sam Raimi, "Multiverse of Madness" will see Doctor Strange (Cumberbatch) recruit Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Wong (Benedict Wong), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) for a mission to save the Multiverse. Along the way, they'll interact with their nefarious variants, as seen in the latest trailers. Details are slim on the sequel, though fans have been buzzing about the Marvel project's potential cameos, of which there are said to be many.

The film will finally hit theaters on May 6 after a series of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the wait has been long for fans of Doctor Strange, those wanting to see the film at home on Disney+ might not have to wait too long after this for the film to hit the streaming service.