The Wheel Of Time Season 2 Taps Justice League's Julian Lewis Jones To Play Fan-Favorite Character

Bayle Domon is an Illian man who captains the ship Spray. As such, he speaks with an Illianer accent, and he's also distinguished for his people by the fact he has long hair and a long beard. Although he appeared in the first book in the "Wheel of Time" series, he was nowhere to be found in Season 1 of the Amazon series, despite the fact the show predominantly adapted that particular book. However, he had a more prominent role in the second book, "The Eye of the World," which is what Season 2 will primarily take from.

Julian Lewis Jones appears to be pitch-perfect casting and someone who has gotten fans of the series excited to see what could happen for the next installment. "The Wheel of Time" subreddit has been aflutter with the news, with one fan writing, "Legitimately the first news from Season 2 that has me truly excited. They better not change how he talks." His speech is one of the most endearing aspects of the character, using Illianer colloquialisms like, "I do be well."

Hopefully, Bayle Domon is properly utilized in the upcoming season, which still doesn't have a release date.