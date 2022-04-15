Kiefer Sutherland Tells 24 Fans Exactly What They Want To Hear About Jack Bauer

Kiefer Sutherland recently gave an interview to GQ in which he discussed his most iconic characters — a topic that would not be complete without Jack Bauer, which is easily his most famous role to date.

Sutherland began by declaring that he misses the role, before diving into the topic of whether or not he would return. The actor said, "I have learned that you're just better off not to be definitive about your answer of whether you will do something or not do something. I love playing that character. I do believe the story is unresolved. And if something were to be written that made sense to me and that I thought was going to contribute to the franchise then I would be behind it, and even if my participation in that were to be limited."

Further, Sutherland brought up "24" showrunner and executive producer, noting that his involvement may be a driving factor in Sutherland's own decision to return. He said, "My involvement will always be predicated on what I perceive is the quality of the writing ... If [Howard Gordon] is motivated to something, we'll see what happens."

It's definitely the kind of answer that fans want to hear, and in our era of remakes, reboots, and revivals galore, it certainly doesn't seem like something that is completely out of the question. We'll just have to wait and see if a continuation of "24" ever comes to fruition.