Blue Beetle Film Is Replacing Sharon Stone With Another Hollywood Icon
The "Blue Beetle" film, based on the DC Comics character, is shaping up nicely. Xolo Maridueña, who broke out into the mainstream with a lead role on "Cobra Kai," will play the titular Blue Beetle, a.k.a. Jaime Reyes. He'll be joined in the cast by veterans and newcomers in the industry alike, with the big names being George Lopez, Harvey Guillén, Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, Elpidia Carrillo, Adriana Barraza, Raoul Max Trujillo, and Damián Alcázar.
It wasn't long ago that reports came out of how Sharon Stone would join the cast as a new character named Victoria Kord. Stone is no stranger to DC properties, as she previously played the villain in 2004's "Catwoman." However, it seems like Stone won't join another DC property any time soon, at least that we know of. It would appear the film has opted to go in a different direction as another noteworthy actress will instead play Victoria.
Susan Sarandon will play Victoria Kord
While it's unclear what precisely happened with Sharon Stone's rumored casting, The Wrap reports that Susan Sarandon has been cast as Victoria Kord in the upcoming "Blue Beetle." Sarandon's presence adds some exceptional pedigree to the superhero offering, as she's an Academy Award winner for her work in "Dead Man Walking." She's also starred in a slew of notable films over the years, including "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," "Thelma & Louise," and "Lorenzo's Oil."
Victoria Kord, whom Sarandon will play, is a new character created for the film. While not much is known about her at this point, it's intriguing her last name is "Kord," seeing how that's also the last name of Ted Kord, who donned the Blue Beetle mantle before Jaime in the comics. No one has been cast as Ted as of yet (if he winds up in the movie at all), but it's intriguing to think how Victoria could factor into the story and why she would have an ax to grind against the new Blue Beetle.
"Blue Beetle" is currently set to release in theaters on August 18, 2023.