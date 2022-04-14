Blue Beetle Film Is Replacing Sharon Stone With Another Hollywood Icon

While it's unclear what precisely happened with Sharon Stone's rumored casting, The Wrap reports that Susan Sarandon has been cast as Victoria Kord in the upcoming "Blue Beetle." Sarandon's presence adds some exceptional pedigree to the superhero offering, as she's an Academy Award winner for her work in "Dead Man Walking." She's also starred in a slew of notable films over the years, including "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," "Thelma & Louise," and "Lorenzo's Oil."

Victoria Kord, whom Sarandon will play, is a new character created for the film. While not much is known about her at this point, it's intriguing her last name is "Kord," seeing how that's also the last name of Ted Kord, who donned the Blue Beetle mantle before Jaime in the comics. No one has been cast as Ted as of yet (if he winds up in the movie at all), but it's intriguing to think how Victoria could factor into the story and why she would have an ax to grind against the new Blue Beetle.

"Blue Beetle" is currently set to release in theaters on August 18, 2023.