What Some Chicago P.D. Fans Still Don't Understand About Erin

Erin Lindsay (Sophia Bush) is an important character in "Chicago P.D." during the early seasons. Originally an informant for Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), Lindsay's history is marked by tragedy, hardship, and sorrow. Her parents aren't the best of role models, with her mother suffering from drug abuse issues and her father is incarcerated in prison, which causes Lindsay's formative years to be spent on the streets. However, her work and familiarity with Voight gives the character the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel, and she graduates from the Police Academy and becomes an officer of the law.

Appearing in 84 episodes of "Chicago P.D.," 11 episodes of "Chicago Fire," six episodes of "Chicago Med," four episodes of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," and a singular episode of "Chicago Justice," Lindsay certainly has tons of professional and personal connections (via IMDb). The heartbreaking departure of Lindsay, within the context of the show, is caused by her violent actions against a suspect, but Voight uses his own resources to secure Lindsay a new job in a New York City narcotics unit, which avoids any sort of official reprimand for her brutality in Chicago.

This is not the first time Lindsay lets her emotions get the better of her, though. The character is definitely known for outbursts and willingness to bend the law in order to serve her version of justice. Recently, fans came together to discuss the character on Reddit, and it seems as if they have some strong thoughts when it comes to the general public perception of Detective Lindsay.