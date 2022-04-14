Bryce Dallas Howard's Recent Ahsoka Series Tease Will Get The Clone Wars Fans Pumped
Fans of "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels" were treated to multiple surprises throughout "The Mandalorian" Season 2, including the live-action debut of none other than Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson).
The fan-favorite "Clone Wars" and "Rebels" character appeared in the fifth installment of "The Mandalorian" Season 2 and offered Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) some sage advice about his relationship with his force-sensitive companion, Grogu. Shortly after Dawson appeared as the character in that "Mandalorian" episode, it was formally announced by Lucasfilm that a live-action Disney+ series titled "Ahsoka" was in development at the studio (via /Film).
Lucasfilm has, predictably, been very tight-lipped ever since about "Ahsoka." The Hollywood Reporter recently claimed that the series is set to begin filming this month in Los Angeles, but despite that, little is actually known about the highly anticipated Disney+ series. Fortunately, while that continues to be true for "Ahsoka," it looks like "Clone Wars" and "Rebels" fans may have even more reason to be excited for the live-action spin-off series than they initially thought.
Clone Wars fans will apparently be very happy with Ahsoka
In a recent interview, Bryce Dallas Howard teased that fans of "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels" will be particularly happy with "Ahsoka." Howard has become a well-known and well-respected figure in the "Star Wars" universe in recent years, thanks to her work directing episodes of both "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett." Now, it sounds like "Clone Wars" fans may want to raise their expectations for "Ahsoka" even higher than they already are.
While speaking with Romper about the Rosario Dawson-led Disney+ series, Howard told her interviewer, "Without giving anything away, you are going to love the Ahsoka show that's coming up. I cannot tell you anything, but what I can say is that you being a fan of the 'Clone Wars' will be greatly rewarded." Howard, unfortunately, did not elaborate on her comment, nor did she reveal anything new about "Ahsoka." Nonetheless, her comment should come as welcome news to "Clone Wars" fans everywhere.
After all, Howard's remark suggests that "Ahsoka" is going to connect heavily to "The Clone Wars" — possibly even more than "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett" do. That may seem like an obvious inevitability given how important Ahsoka's experiences in "The Clone Wars" were to her growth as a character, but it's nice to know that certain fans' assumptions about "Ahsoka" aren't incorrect.