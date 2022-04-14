Bryce Dallas Howard's Recent Ahsoka Series Tease Will Get The Clone Wars Fans Pumped

Fans of "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels" were treated to multiple surprises throughout "The Mandalorian" Season 2, including the live-action debut of none other than Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson).

The fan-favorite "Clone Wars" and "Rebels" character appeared in the fifth installment of "The Mandalorian" Season 2 and offered Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) some sage advice about his relationship with his force-sensitive companion, Grogu. Shortly after Dawson appeared as the character in that "Mandalorian" episode, it was formally announced by Lucasfilm that a live-action Disney+ series titled "Ahsoka" was in development at the studio (via /Film).

Lucasfilm has, predictably, been very tight-lipped ever since about "Ahsoka." The Hollywood Reporter recently claimed that the series is set to begin filming this month in Los Angeles, but despite that, little is actually known about the highly anticipated Disney+ series. Fortunately, while that continues to be true for "Ahsoka," it looks like "Clone Wars" and "Rebels" fans may have even more reason to be excited for the live-action spin-off series than they initially thought.