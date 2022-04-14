The Worst Blue Bloods Season 9 Episode According To IMDb

Every show has its dud episodes, no matter how popular it is overall. For a show such as "Blue Bloods," which has consistently seen positive ratings and critical raves since its debut, episodes with lackluster reviews are often a rarity. But even television shows in their prime can have their hiccups, whether it's because of a new or unfamiliar director, writers, or even guest stars that don't work as well as hoped.For instance, when it came to Season 8 of "Blue Bloods," Episode 15 was not a fan favorite, seeing as it carries an IMDb user rating of 6.8 out of 10. What went wrong? In one review, a user said it came down to the writing and character work, particularly in regard to Frank acting in ways that didn't fit his behavior in other episodes and seasons.

And the following season, whether it's a coincidence or not, the lowest rated episode of "Blue Bloods" Season 9 was not only directed by the same director as Season 8's most disappointing entry, but it also had the same writers — and unfortunately, both of these episodes received a similar reception. However, the problem likely has less to do with the creative talent involved than it does the fact that the latter episodes tries to put way, way too much on its plate.