The Moon Knight Villain Theory That Has MCU Fans Looking Twice At Arthur Harrow

Warning: Spoilers for Episode 3 of "Moon Knight" ahead.

In the Disney+ series "Moon Knight," Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) is a fanatic who believes that he can make the world a better place through bloodshed. As the former avatar of Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham), Harrow feels incredible sorrow about the acts he committed in service to the rogue Moon God. From what viewers have been informed about Harrow's past so far — which is very different from the comics, and thus far only told by Harrow himself — it seems that his time serving Khonshu led him to become the patron of another Egyptian God, Ammit, and his belief in justice has become warped to the point of trying to preemptively kill "evil" people before they get a chance to commit said acts.

In Harrow's eyes, these early strikes will make the world a better place, and through the powers given to him by Ammit, allow him to create a perfect utopia free of violence. The price of this heaven comes with the steep human cost of slaughter on a global stage, but one that Harrow seems absolutely focused on achieving. Harrow uses guile, charisma, and deception to manipulate the other Avatars of Egyptian Gods, while also amassing an army of followers who believe in his vision of the future.

