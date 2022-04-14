Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Won't Address The Series' Most Glaring Change

The third installment of the "Harry Potter" spin-off series, "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," is a day away from its U.S. release date. Set a few years after the events of 2018's "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," the film follows Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) as he and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), along with their allies, work to defeat the Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) and his army. David Yates returned to direct, making this his seventh Wizarding World film, and J.K. Rowling returned to write the screenplay, although this time taking on the task alongside Steve Kloves, who wrote the screenplays for all but one of the "Harry Potter" films.

Notably, there has been a major casting change in "Secrets of Dumbledore." Prior to this film, Grindelwald was played by Johnny Depp. However, in November 2020, it was announced that Depp was exiting the project following his losing a libel case against the publisher of a British newspaper related to his alleged abusive behavior toward ex-wife Amber Heard (via Entertainment Weekly). The actor took to Instagram to post a statement, in which he denied the allegations but confirmed that he would exit "Fantastic Beasts" after being asked to resign. Later that month, it was announced that Mads Mikkelsen had been cast in the role of Grindelwald, replacing Depp (via IndieWire).

Recasting a role is major news and many would argue, can be pretty distracting while watching a film. Despite this, "Secrets of Dumbledore" does not address this glaring change — here's what we know.