The Final Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Trailer Turns The Hype Up To 11
"The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little."
With that single line in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," fans knew Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) was talking about more than just the possibility of Spider-Man's (Tom Holland) rogues entering their universe. With an infinite number of realities come an infinite number of possibilities for one universe to collapse in on itself, or worse, one universe to impact another, cascading into a literal multiverse of madness.
After dozens of films and plenty of TV series on Disney+, Marvel Studios is about to embark on a venture unlike anything that has come before with "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." We've already seen several trailers that offer a glimpse into what audiences can expect. While much of the film's plot remains shrouded in mystery, it would appear Doctor Strange — or at least the version we've come to know — will meet several variants of himself, as he brings America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) on the journey of a lifetime across parallel universes.
The film's almost out for all to see, but Disney saw fit to release one final trailer that's bound to raise audience's expectations even higher — as if that were possible.
Go mad with the final Doctor Strange 2 trailer
Trailers have been known, especially in recent years, to reveal too much. At first glance, that would appear to be the case with "Doctor Strange 2." We've already seen multiple versions of the titular Avenger as well as a brief glimpse of a character seemingly played by Patrick Stewart, who will most likely reprise his role as Professor X from Fox's "X-Men" movies. Wanda has both moments where she seems to work alongside Doctor Strange and Wong (Benedict Wong) and others where she's actively working against them.
The final trailer certainly appears to follow in that trajectory, but at the same time, one can't help but feel as though something's being kept hidden from us, as well. After all, that was the case with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" leading up to its release. While the trailers showed the return of several previous "Spider-Man" movie villains, it also hid the fact that two other Spider-Men, played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, were in the movie, even going so far as to edit them out of certain scenes.
Of course, all of this is probably in the interest of keeping cameos and plot points a surprise for audiences who will get to see the film for the first time starting on May 6. The final trailer only piles onto the immense level of hype, so get ready for utter madness coming your way courtesy of Marvel.