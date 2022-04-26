The Final Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Trailer Turns The Hype Up To 11

"The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little."

With that single line in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," fans knew Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) was talking about more than just the possibility of Spider-Man's (Tom Holland) rogues entering their universe. With an infinite number of realities come an infinite number of possibilities for one universe to collapse in on itself, or worse, one universe to impact another, cascading into a literal multiverse of madness.

After dozens of films and plenty of TV series on Disney+, Marvel Studios is about to embark on a venture unlike anything that has come before with "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." We've already seen several trailers that offer a glimpse into what audiences can expect. While much of the film's plot remains shrouded in mystery, it would appear Doctor Strange — or at least the version we've come to know — will meet several variants of himself, as he brings America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) on the journey of a lifetime across parallel universes.

The film's almost out for all to see, but Disney saw fit to release one final trailer that's bound to raise audience's expectations even higher — as if that were possible.