An Unsuspecting Network Sitcom Just Earned A Perfect Score On Rotten Tomatoes

It's not entirely uncommon for a specific season of a TV show to receive a 100% fresh rating on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, but that doesn't make the honor any less noteworthy. The website's list of every television season that has earned a 100% fresh score based on critical response is long, but it includes seasons of immensely well-loved series like "Breaking Bad," the Comedy Central classic "Broad City," and "Fleabag," among others. There may be many titles on that list, but all of them are ones you'd want to see your series mentioned in the same breath as.

Now that its inaugural season has wrapped up, there is a new series to add to the 100% fresh club, and it's one you might not expect. The list of the 100% fresh shows is largely dominated by streaming hits and acclaimed series from premium channels like HBO. But one new network sitcom has found a home among the mighty of the television industry, signaling a new series for both comedy fans and casual TV lovers alike to keep an eye on when it does eventually return for another season.