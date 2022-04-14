This Is What Karen Gillan Can't Physically Do After Playing Nebula

Karen Gillan's been busy since her days on the set of "Doctor Who," where she portrayed fan-favorite Amy Pond, one of the titular Doctor's most prominent companions. More prominent still has been her time in the massively successful Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she's played the cybernetic, blue, bald daughter of Thanos (Josh Brolin), Nebula. Gillan's first appearance as the Mad Titan's second heir was in the 2014 surprise hit "Guardians Of The Galaxy."

She once again earned the title of fan favorite, which Gillan has attributed to the audience's ability to connect with Nebula's underlying humanity (via The Los Angeles Times). She has appeared not only in the second volume of James Gunn's sci-fi comedy but also in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame." With at least two more confirmed cinematic outings in "Thor: Love And Thunder," and "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3," it looks as if Gillan is here to stay.

But portraying an alien superhero/villain (she tends to fluctuate) is difficult, especially if said alien is built with practical effects and makeup instead of CGI. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gillan admitted to the process causing some unexpected side effects. Here's what she can no longer do, thanks to being Nebula.