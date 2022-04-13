The Moon Knight Episode 3 Detail Fans Can't Stop Celebrating

As the wait for big-screen adventures like "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "Thor: Love and Thunder" continues, Disney+ has kept Marvel Cinematic Universe fans entertained with "Moon Knight." The limited series stars Oscar Isaac as the titular vigilante — whose name is either Marc Specter or Steven Grant, depending on which personality is at the wheel — as he struggles to regain control of his mind. At the same time, he has to rise to the occasion to save the world from the mysterious Dr. Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) and his legions of devoted followers.

At the time of this writing, "Moon Knight" is halfway through its small-screen run, and things are certainly beginning to heat up. Now reunited with his estranged wife, Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy), Marc, as well as the Egyptian god that has imbued him with superhuman abilities, Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham), are in a race against the clock. They must prevent Harrow from unearthing the tomb of Ammit and unleashing havoc upon the world by any means necessary. Although, one has to wonder by the end of Episode 3, "The Friendly Type," if they actually stand a chance at all.

"Moon Knight" Episode 3 had a lot of moving parts and bombarded viewers with a lot of information all at once. In doing so, it also presented fans with an important and praise-worthy detail that's more than worth a second look.