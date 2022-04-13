The Craig Moment That Went Too Far On Curse Of Oak Island

While Rick and Marty Lagina are clearly the prime movers behind The History Channel's long-running reality series "The Curse of Oak Island," fans are also accustomed to the calm and generally logical persona of Craig Tester on the show. As Marty Lagina's roommate in collage who eventually went into business with him, Tester came aboard the TV production bringing his considerable knowledge as a drilling engineer and expert in resistivity, or ground-penetrating scan technology (per History.com).

During the show's nine seasons following the explorations, excavations, and discoveries of the Laginas and their team members, a variety of finds have been pulled from the sandy soil of the tiny Oak Island off the coast of Nova Scotia. But while the team is focused on unearthing what centuries of rumor say could be everything from buried pirate booty to silver and gold left by the mysterious Knights Templar, the discoveries so far have been valueless at worst, and at best only interesting if the most speculative of interpretations are given credence.

All of this being said, there is one moment on Season 5 of "The Curse of Oak Island" where Craig Testor abandoned his usual common-sense demeanor, taking his speculation much too far.