Danny DeVito Finally Weighs In On Colin Farrell's Penguin In The Batman

While comic book films are all the rage these days, "Batman" movies have been something of a staple in Hollywood for decades. All the way back in 1989, director Tim Burton brought the character to life in live-action form in "Batman," which was the biggest adaptation of the character up to that point. The film was a smash hit, grossing over $400 million at the worldwide box office (per Box Office Mojo). A few years later, Burton followed it up with "Batman Returns," which introduced audiences to legendary actor Danny DeVito's iteration of Oswald Cobblepot aka Penguin.

Since that time, there have been many versions of the Batman character, with the latest being Robert Pattinson's take in 2022's "The Batman." That film also saw Colin Farrell step into the role of Penguin, albeit with a much different spin on the character than DeVito's.

Well, for those fans who have been waiting for DeVito's opinion on Farrell's version of the Penguin character, the actor has finally weighed in with his thoughts.