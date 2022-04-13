Oliver Platt Reveals The Biggest 'Issue' Dr. Charles Faces On Chicago Med

Oliver Platt has an impressive acting resumé to show from his 35-year career, including "Flatliners," "Frost/Nixon," and "X-Men: First Class." But in recent years, he's probably best known as psychiatry specialist Dr. Daniel Charles on "Chicago Med," which airs on NBC on Wednesday nights.

Now in its seventh season, "Chicago Med" follows the lives of doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals at the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, letting viewers peek behind the curtain to see what goes on in an urban emergency room. Dr. Charles is a central figure, both diagnosing behavioral health problems in patients and leaving his door open for any of the hospital staff that might have a personal or professional challenge.

Dr. Charles comes across as cool, calm, and collected on "Chicago Med," but during a recent roundtable interview that included Looper, veteran actor Oliver Platt admitted that his character has one big issue that needs to be addressed.