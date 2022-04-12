Tales Of The Walking Dead Teaser Promises A Bloody Good Spin-Off

Lots of zombie-themed franchises can say that they've depicted the gory fall of mankind, but how many can boast that they've taken things so far that you can actually witness as the society slowly starts to rebuild? That's "The Walking Dead" territory, right there. The long-running post-apocalyptic show has come a long way from the chilling hospital opening of Season 1, and while it's true that the original show is coming to an end after the ongoing season, the world at large just keeps on turning.

With its numerous spinoffs and an upcoming movie, "The Walking Dead" has proved that the combination of grim human drama and the ambient threat of the titular walking dead is a winning one. The upcoming "Tales of the Walking Dead" intends to write a whole new chapter in this story of survival ... and, if a new teaser of the spin-off is anything to go by, it should be a pretty great one.