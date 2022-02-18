Tales Of The Walking Dead Just Added A Former X-Men Star

When "The Walking Dead" debuted on AMC back in the fall of 2010, few could've predicted we'd still be talking about it more than a decade later. Nor could they have anticipated that the post-apocalyptic zombie drama would serve as the flagship series in a small screen franchise now three shows strong.

Yet here we are. And even with "The Walking Dead" barreling towards its own series finale, the undead universe it spawned is set to expand yet again with "Tales of The Walking Dead." Unlike the shows that preceded it, "Tales of The Walking Dead" will not follow any central storylines or characters. Instead, the upcoming series will explore the already well-trod, walker-infested world anthology-style in a series of one-off episodes which may occasionally tie in to storylines from the other "Walking Dead" series.

As production on "Tales of The Walking Dead" ramps up, the series has begun assembling a solid cast of actors to bring its survival stories to life. And that cast now includes a former star of the "X-Men" franchise.