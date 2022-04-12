Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Won't Say Gay In China

The third of the five promised films in the extension of the "Harry Potter"-verse, "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" releases on April 15 across theaters in the US. But it already made its way to theaters in several other countries, including China, on April 8. On top of that, it also had a smashing opening weekend. Per Variety, the movie took the box office by storm this weekend by capturing a 63% market share of total earnings at the Chinese box office. It earned roughly $9.7 million (when converted from RMB) over the first three days of its release.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" picks up after the events of the second movie. It follows Newt Scamander and a team of wizards, witches and a muggle, as they hunt for Gellert Grindelwald, played by Mads Mikkelsen (who is replacing Johnny Depp). In this monstrous task, the team seeks help from a great wizard, who also happens to be Grindelwald's former lover, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law).

And this is where Warner Bros.' trouble begins. While the "Harry Potter" movies and books never directly alluded to Dumbledore's sexuality, Rowling, in the years after the movies, revealed that Dumbledore was gay. The newest "Fantastic Beasts" movie, since it focuses on a young Dumbledore, has been more open about his romance with Grindelwald — something most Potter fans have demanded for years. However, this storytelling decision has irked the censors in China.