A Breaking Bad Reunion Is Coming To Better Call Saul Season 6

AMC's "Better Call Saul" is the prequel series to the hit show "Breaking Bad," and after six seasons of watching Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) go from a well-meaning attorney to the corrupt man from "Breaking Bad," the two storylines appear to finally be coming to a connecting point in Season 6.

Being a prequel series, "Better Call Saul" has the power to bring back old characters from the dead for cameos to guide the storyline. This was previously seen, for instance, with the appearance of "Breaking Bad" Season 1 antagonist, Tuco Salamanca (Raymond Cruz) who is killed at the beginning of Season 2, and then comes back in the spin-off. Krazy-8 (Maximino Arciniega) also appears briefly in Season 2 of "Better Call Saul." With such an excellent opportunity to reprise old roles, many have been wondering since the show's release in 2015 if Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), the two main characters of "Breaking Bad," will be making any appearances.

Well, this question finally has an answer, and the news is good.