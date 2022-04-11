Fans React To Simu Liu's Refreshingly Honest Critique About Moon Knight's Arthur Harrow

With the first few episodes of "Moon Knight" hitting Disney+, fans of the character — and even Marvel Cinematic Universe actors themselves — have been watching the show play out at their own leisure. And some of them don't like what they see.

Actor Simu Liu — who portrays Shang-Chi in the MCU and speaks Mandarin Chinese – had an honest comment about the show's use of the language on his Twitter on April 9, 2022. "Alright Arthur Harrow needs to fire his Mandarin teacher," the actor posted, referring to Ethan Hawke's character. It soon became apparent to fans why the actor had a humorous if pointed critique about the Chinese spoken on the program.

Twitter user @so_zhenwei declared that "there were ZERO Mandarin/Chinese words spoken" aloud by Hawke's character or any character purporting to use the language on the show, a point that at least one Mandarin speaker backed up. @so__Zhenwei then posted a video of the scene with the show's English closed captioning enabled, and as Hawke begins to speak the captions simply read "speaking Mandarin" instead of any discernable terms in either Chinese or English. The show's Chinese closed captioning, however, apparently translates what Harrow is supposed to be saying correctly.

Fans had a variety of different reactions to the scene and varying opinions about what Disney should do now.