The Worst American Pickers Episode From Season 4 According To IMDb

According to IMDb, the worst episode of Season 4 is Episode 12 of the season, titled "8th Grade Humor," which has a 6.2 out of 10 score. Ratings for episodes are an aggregate score based on user-submitted reviews, and this particular episode has 20 votes that range from a perfect ten to an abysmal one, so it appears as if opinions on the quality of the episode in question are wild to say the least.

As a refresher, "8th Grade Humor" picks up with Fritz and Wolfe "freestyling" through Iowa. Freestyling is the phrase they use when they are driving aimlessly around and looking for leads, as opposed to being contacted or sent to a specific location. In the course of their wandering, they luckily come across an old vintage toy museum, which immediately catches their attention, and they can't but help to stop and check things out. Wolfe and Fritz also have a discussion with a local historian (and fire marshal) about his job and his efforts at "picking," as well as another moment that involves a huge collection of auction items that become available for purchase. Unfortunately, these events didn't exactly land with users of IMDb, and the score for "8th Grade Humor" suffers as a result.