The Best Curse Of Oak Island Episode From Season 3 According To IMDb

Despite the fact that "The Curse of Oak Island" remains one of the most viewed shows on television, the fan response to the series has remained thoroughly divided throughout the show's nine seasons on air. The series follows brothers Rick and Marty Lagina in their search for the mythical treasure hoard said to reside on Oak Island — a treasure which is rumored to include everything from the lost manuscripts of Shakespeare to the hidden plunder of the Knights Templar — and each season, the brothers and their team of treasure-hunting "experts" perform excavations across the island in hopes of discovering the long-lost treasure. The more controversial element, of course, is that it seems like nearly every one of those excavations ends in a dead end: As such, it's no wonder that some fans have become exceptionally critical of the series over the years, especially in the later seasons, as the team continues to struggle despite spending nearly a decade on the mysterious island.

Perhaps that's why the earlier seasons of the series were so well-received in comparison to some of the later seasons. Season 3, in particular, was remarkably enjoyed by viewers, as no episode in the entire season dipped below a 7.5/10 rating on IMDb. In fact, there's one episode in Season 3 that was so spectacular, it remains the highest rated episode in the entire series to this day.