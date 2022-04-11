The Best Curse Of Oak Island Episode From Season 3 According To IMDb
Despite the fact that "The Curse of Oak Island" remains one of the most viewed shows on television, the fan response to the series has remained thoroughly divided throughout the show's nine seasons on air. The series follows brothers Rick and Marty Lagina in their search for the mythical treasure hoard said to reside on Oak Island — a treasure which is rumored to include everything from the lost manuscripts of Shakespeare to the hidden plunder of the Knights Templar — and each season, the brothers and their team of treasure-hunting "experts" perform excavations across the island in hopes of discovering the long-lost treasure. The more controversial element, of course, is that it seems like nearly every one of those excavations ends in a dead end: As such, it's no wonder that some fans have become exceptionally critical of the series over the years, especially in the later seasons, as the team continues to struggle despite spending nearly a decade on the mysterious island.
Perhaps that's why the earlier seasons of the series were so well-received in comparison to some of the later seasons. Season 3, in particular, was remarkably enjoyed by viewers, as no episode in the entire season dipped below a 7.5/10 rating on IMDb. In fact, there's one episode in Season 3 that was so spectacular, it remains the highest rated episode in the entire series to this day.
According to IMDb, 'Voices from Below' is the best episode of Season 3
The episode in question is "Voices from Below," which is the 12th episode of Season 3. The episode currently holds an astounding 8.6/10 rating on IMDb, making it far and away the most well-received episode that series has ever had (as well as the most well-received episode in all of Season 3).
"Voices from Below" saw professional diver John Chatterton swimming to the bottom of Borehole 10-X to investigate a large, flooded chamber that the team had identified via sonar equipment. Chatterton's harrowing dive into the borehole is successful, and he confirms to the team (and audience) that the mysterious submerged chamber does actually exist once and for all. Discovering the massive subterranean chamber (potentially a vault of some sort?) seemed at first like the final step in uncovering the island's missing treasure, and as such it's easy to see why this episode is considered to be the best in all of Season 3.
Unfortunately, the incredible discovery turned out to be yet another dead end later on –- though it remains one of the few instances within the show where the team actually found something notable, and perhaps that's why it remains the highest rated episode of Season 3.