Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Shattered A Stunning Box Office Record

Live-action film adaptations of popular video games have come a long way since the days of Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo bringing Mario and Luigi to life in 1993's "Super Mario Bros." Just a year before that movie was released, one of the jumping plumber's biggest rivals, a certain hyperspeed hedgehog, had his second outing on consols with "Sonic the Hedgehog 2." It wouldn't be until around 30 years later that Sonic would get his own series of live-action movie adaptations, but now that the second film in a burgeoning franchise has released, the blue blur himself has made video game movie history. Good going, Sonic.

The movie "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" brings back Sonic's (Ben Schwartz) humanoid friends the Wachowskis (James Marsden Tika Sumpter), and also gives SEGA fans a healthy dose of the iconic game characters Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) and Knuckles (Idris Elba). Critics have mostly given the new movie their stamp of approval, as evidenced by the film's 67% on Rotten Tomatoes, and now that the film has had its opening weekend, we also know that audiences have lapped the return of the prickly protagonist right up. So much so that the legendary speedster has gone on to break all-new records that not even Nathan Drake or Lara Croft have touched.