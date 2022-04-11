Kaley Cuoco's Major Instagram News Has The Big Bang Theory Fans Talking

First off, no: there isn't a "Big Bang Theory" reunion coming anytime soon (that has been announced, anyway). Still, while Cuoco's news is not said reunion, fans will get to revisit everything that happened in the making of the series through the book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," written by Jessica Radloff.

Fans won't have to wait long, either. Cuoco, in an Instagram post, revealed that the book will go on sale on October 11, 2022. Cuoco also detailed the contents of the book in her post, revealing it will contain inside stories, interviews, and even Polaroid photos that she took during the making of the show.

Since posting the news, Cuoco's Instagram has seen a flood of attention from fans of the sitcom, with (at this time of writing) over 700 comments. One fan, @jthorn915 wrote, "I'm definitely buying this! I was a freshman in college when 'Big Bang' first aired. It ensured that even if I was having the worst day ever, I would still end it with many laughs."

Meanwhile, global fans of the show were interested to know about the book's sale in other parts of the world. @sarahgreenslade1994 commented, "Where can I buy this in he GB in Wales[?]" Some even inquired if the book will be translated in other languages, to which the author, Radloff, replied, "Hopefully eventually. Will keep you all posted" (per Good Housekeeping).