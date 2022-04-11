The Doctor Strange Character We Could See Pop Up In Disney+'s She-Hulk
Besides post-credit scenes, if there's one thing that fans of the world-dominating Marvel Cinematic Universe always get excited for it's when characters from other corners of the franchise turn up in places you didn't expect. For example, it was great to see the new Black Widow, Yelena (Florence Pugh), turn up in "Hawkeye," and everyone loved the appearance of Matt Murdock (aka Daredevil) in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." For now, the jury is still out as far as whether the more detached tale of "Moon Knight" — with its Egyptian gods and cult leaders — will include any cameos, as well.
However, another Disney+ series on the way will likely involve multiple MCU figures, as it sets up a brand-new superhero for the MCU — one with blood ties to one of the franchise's longest-running (and greenest) characters.
While Tatiana Maslany's turn as a gamma-infused attorney Jennifer Walters has only been glimpsed at in teasers so far, "She-Hulk" stands to bring the unique mix of legal comedy-dramedy and superheroism that the titular character is known for to the screen for the first time. In the comics, Walters' practice often leads to crossovers, and while some time with her cousin — that's Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as the man behind the OG-rage machine, Bruce Banner — is obviously in the cards, a recent rumor suggests that he won't be the only one making an appearance. In fact, we could be getting a visit from another beloved Marvel character who has already been doing the rounds ... and has a secret affinity for karaoke.
Wong could make an appearance in She-Hulk
According to a tweet from The Cosmic Circus's Lizzie Hill, the current Sorcerer Supreme — set to reappear in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" after some fun guest appearances in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" — might be crossing paths with She-Hulk as well.
Hill revealed, "I'll just throw in that I had heard quite a while ago from a dependable source that Wong is in She-Hulk too."
Hill's statement came following a retweet from @SheHulkDaily, who noticed that Benedict Wong and Tatiana Masalany had begun following each other on Instagram. They also added that Benedict Cumberbatch had started following Jessica Gao, Kat Coiro, and Jameela Jamil, who are all set to star in "She-Hulk" as well.
While it might just be a few Marvel Studios stars checking in on each other, it is an exciting development that begs the question of why Wong would even be turning up in the anticipated show. Before he had his wise words ignored by Strange in "No Way Home," after all, Wong was seen given former Hulk foe Emil Blonsky aka the Abomination a beatdown in "Shang-Chi." Given that the monster brawler will be returning (with Tim Roth reprising his role) – and the exact nature of Wong and Abomination's strange business relationship has yet to be revealed — could it be that Wong will turn up in "She-Hulk" specifically to work out some legal issues with his monstrous friend?
We can only wait and see when "She-Hulk" arrives later this year.