The Doctor Strange Character We Could See Pop Up In Disney+'s She-Hulk

Besides post-credit scenes, if there's one thing that fans of the world-dominating Marvel Cinematic Universe always get excited for it's when characters from other corners of the franchise turn up in places you didn't expect. For example, it was great to see the new Black Widow, Yelena (Florence Pugh), turn up in "Hawkeye," and everyone loved the appearance of Matt Murdock (aka Daredevil) in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." For now, the jury is still out as far as whether the more detached tale of "Moon Knight" — with its Egyptian gods and cult leaders — will include any cameos, as well.

However, another Disney+ series on the way will likely involve multiple MCU figures, as it sets up a brand-new superhero for the MCU — one with blood ties to one of the franchise's longest-running (and greenest) characters.

While Tatiana Maslany's turn as a gamma-infused attorney Jennifer Walters has only been glimpsed at in teasers so far, "She-Hulk" stands to bring the unique mix of legal comedy-dramedy and superheroism that the titular character is known for to the screen for the first time. In the comics, Walters' practice often leads to crossovers, and while some time with her cousin — that's Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as the man behind the OG-rage machine, Bruce Banner — is obviously in the cards, a recent rumor suggests that he won't be the only one making an appearance. In fact, we could be getting a visit from another beloved Marvel character who has already been doing the rounds ... and has a secret affinity for karaoke.