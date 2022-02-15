The Real Reason Better Call Saul Brought Back Gomie From Breaking Bad

Created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, "Better Call Saul" — a prequel series to the highly acclaimed drama "Breaking Bad" — follows well-meaning new lawyer and former con artist Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) as he eventually transforms into the seedy criminal defense lawyer of "Breaking Bad," Saul Goodman. Meanwhile, we see Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) as he begins to become involved with a drug cartel in order to make money to provide for his granddaughter.

Excitingly for fans, Jimmy and Mike are not the only "Breaking Bad" characters to show up in "Better Call Saul." Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis) and Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) have also become major players on the prequel, each in their own way. Meanwhile, on Jimmy's side of the story, we find out how characters such as Saul's secretary Francesca (Tina Parker) and bodyguard Huell (Lavell Crawford) come into the mix.

With each of these crossover characters, their initial appearances have come as a welcome surprise — and in Season 5, fans got one of the most exciting "Breaking Bad" cameos to date, when DEA agent Steven "Gomie" Gomez (Steven Michael Quezada), along with his partner (and Walt's brother-in-law) Hank Schrader (Dean Norris), show up in "Better Call Saul" and interact with Jimmy McGill, before he has fully transformed into the unscrupulous figure he will become in the original series. Hank and Gomie show up in the third episode of Season 5 of "Better Call Saul" when Jimmy, now practicing law under the name Saul Goodman, is representing Krazy 8 (Maximino Arciniega).

Here's why the writers of the series decided to bring back Gomie from "Breaking Bad."