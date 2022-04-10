Fans Have A Lot To Say About Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World Dominion And Joker Comparison
When a dinosaur movie franchise kicks its antagonist game off with iconic creatures such as the T. rex and velociraptors, it can be hard to keep upping the game by the time the sixth film of the series comes along. It doesn't exactly help that "Jurassic World Dominion" is gearing up to be a particularly iconic "Jurassic" installment, because it features the major protagonists from both the original "Jurassic Park" series and the "Jurassic World" one.
The movie needs a pretty indimidating dinosaur to challenge such an iconic crew, and as director Colin Tremorrow told Empire, said dinosaur is the Giganotosaurus. "Giga" is a massive creature that's more rooted in actual history than the dino-villains of the last two "Jurassic World" movies, but curiously enough, the director has teased that the creature might be an even more devious presence. ""I wanted something that felt like the Joker. It just wants to watch the world burn," Tremorrow revealed, comparing the Giga to Heath Ledger's acclaimed version of the Joker in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight."
The insinuation that the Giga is similar to an Academy Award-winning take on arguably the most iconic comic book villain ever sets the bar pretty high, and as you might suspect, fans have a lot to say about Tremorrow's "Jurassic World Dominion" Joker comparison.
Fans had a lot of fun with the Joker comparison
Tremorrow's comments about the Giganotosaurus and the Joker both being members of the "watch the world burn" club have certainly already set Twitter ablaze. Some fans wondered how it's even possible to compare a dinosaur with a human supervillain. According to Twitter user @zachsilberberg, the comparison is only possible if Joker is the only pop culture reference at your disposal. "(Guy who has only seen Joker watching Jurassic World: Dominion) getting major joker vibes from this huge new dinosaur, the Giga," they joked.
Others have a sinking sensation that the writer of the original "Jurassic Park" novel, Michael Crichton, would not have appreciated the comparison. "I would say Michael Crichton is rolling in his grave, but i hear that in Dominion they bring him back "Bigger and more the Joker" than ever before!" @AntsAreJerks tweeted.
Some users have chosen to take Tremorrow's colorful comment and give it a meme treatment. "'I'm going to become the Joker.' -A dinosaur in Jurassic World: Dominion," @philisit tweeted, while @bmarcello posted an image version of a similar joke. Meanwhile, @sponge_boi_ went the whole nine yards with an image of a purple T.rex in Joker facepaint. "EXCLUSIVE IMAGE ALERT: FIRST LOOK AT JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION NEW DINOSAUR!!!!," the accompanying text read. Elsewhere, Twitter user @PermianSailback created an entire thread that compares "Jurassic Park" and "Jurassic World" dinosaurs with classic (and decidedly less classic) Batman villains.
Judging by these comments, the fans are more amused than impressed by Tremorrow's Joker comment ... though who knows? Maybe the comparison will turn out to be incredibly apt when "Jurassic World Dominion" premieres and everyone sees just what kind of threat the Giganotosaurus is.