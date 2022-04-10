Fans Have A Lot To Say About Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World Dominion And Joker Comparison

When a dinosaur movie franchise kicks its antagonist game off with iconic creatures such as the T. rex and velociraptors, it can be hard to keep upping the game by the time the sixth film of the series comes along. It doesn't exactly help that "Jurassic World Dominion" is gearing up to be a particularly iconic "Jurassic" installment, because it features the major protagonists from both the original "Jurassic Park" series and the "Jurassic World" one.

The movie needs a pretty indimidating dinosaur to challenge such an iconic crew, and as director Colin Tremorrow told Empire, said dinosaur is the Giganotosaurus. "Giga" is a massive creature that's more rooted in actual history than the dino-villains of the last two "Jurassic World" movies, but curiously enough, the director has teased that the creature might be an even more devious presence. ""I wanted something that felt like the Joker. It just wants to watch the world burn," Tremorrow revealed, comparing the Giga to Heath Ledger's acclaimed version of the Joker in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight."

The insinuation that the Giga is similar to an Academy Award-winning take on arguably the most iconic comic book villain ever sets the bar pretty high, and as you might suspect, fans have a lot to say about Tremorrow's "Jurassic World Dominion" Joker comparison.