Godzilla Vs. Kong Was Supposed To Be A Completely Different Movie According To Eiza Gonzalez

Eiza González has had a meteoric rise to stardom. After starring in a slew of TV series and smaller films, she broke out into the mainstream with 2017's "Baby Driver." Since that time, she could be seen in a number of other properties, including some high-profile projects like "Alita: Battle Angel," "Hobbs & Shaw," and "Godzilla vs. Kong."

However, her most recent film brings her to the world of Bayhem with "Ambulance," where she plays EMT Cam Thompson, who rides in the titular ambulance that ends up getting hijacked by Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Will Sharp (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). It's a high-octane adventure similar in vein to what audiences have seen out of the actress before, so it should come as no surprise to see her doing the press rounds to hype up the film.

But interviews are also an opportunity to look back at what an actor has done before. And in a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, she spoke about how her role in the monster epic, "Godzilla vs. Kong," was changed significantly.