Hollywood Just Lost A 102-Year-Old Legend You've Probably Never Heard Of

Nehemiah Persoff, the legendary Broadway, television, and film actor with over 200 credits on his resume, including classics like "On the Waterfront," "Some Like It Hot," and "Yentl" has passed away on April 6, 2022 at the age of 102, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Persoff's son, Jeff, confirmed to The Washington Post that his father passed away in an acute care facility in San Luis Obispo. The cause of death was congestive heart failure. In addition to Jeff, Person is survived by his three other children Dan, Perry, and Dahlia, as well as five grandchildren. Persoff's wife of 69 years, Thia Persov, passed away in 2021.

Born in Jerusalem in 1919, when the city was part of the British Empire, Persoff went on to portray some of the most memorable characters in Hollywood history. His work touched millions of people, and we'd like to take a moment to remember his incredible career.