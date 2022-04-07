The Simpsons Is Once Again Breaking New Ground On TV

Few television shows have been as culturally influential as "The Simpsons," and even fewer have been animated sitcoms. But after more than three decades on the air, it's hard to imagine American culture without Matt Groening's yellow ensemble of Springfield residents. From a public feud with former president George H.W. Bush to uncannily predicting future events like the Disney acquisition of Fox, "The Simpsons" has often made — and been a part of — history.

"The Simpsons" has not always been on the most progressive end of such history — look no further than the damage done to the Indian community by the stereotypical presentation of the character Apu, for which voice actor Hank Azaria eventually apologized. However, it has also broken ground with characters such as Lisa Simpson (Yeardley Smith), who is often used to address issues of gender representation and has been regarded by many as a feminist icon (via Vanity Fair). And, over the years, the show has boldly lampooned numerous social and political issues with varying degrees of incisiveness.

Now in Season 33, "The Simpsons" looks to break new barriers once more, and an upcoming episode will feature a first in representation for the beloved animated series.