The Evil Dead Alternate Ending Is Real. Here's How You Can See It

The side effect of reading from the Naturom Demonto is that an entity is released that requires five souls, and upon collection, a terrible monster known as the "Abomination" will be set loose. When the Abomination is called forth in "Evil Dead," the sky begins to rain blood and Mia must fight a demonic clone of herself. Mia eventually wins, but it seems like the alternative ending would have seen the tortured Mia being attacked by the demonic force that attacks Ash at the end of the original 1981 film, as the director posted on Twitter:

Here it is. This is what was written originally. But Sam Raimi (wisely) pointed out â€œafter everything sheâ€™s been through, she deserves to liveâ€ so I rewrote it to the actual ending. (@jcolburnlevy let out one of her best screams in the movie on this take) #EvilDead9years pic.twitter.com/q0PFWCT7Pw — Fede Alvarez (@fedalvar) April 6, 2022

In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, Alvarez said that while this scene was filmed with the intention of being the ending, the script actually went further down the darkest of rabbit holes. "So we will do this shot," the director said, "and after she turns and screams, we will see what happened to her. It was written as she levitates for the first time — because you never see levitation in the movie [...] Suddenly her body was all tensed up like Exorcist-style, and then we were going to rip her apart like every limb or something like that. She was going to explode into this bomb of blood."

It ended up being "Evil Dead" creator Sam Raimi who — as Alvarez said on Twitter — argued that the character had suffered enough that audiences would want to see her survive. Luckily for fans of "Evil Dead," Alvarez took the suggestion to heart, and the movie ends on a more positive note. Groovy!

