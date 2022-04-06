The Duo We're Going To See A Lot More Of In Chicago P.D. Season 9's Last Episodes

As "Chicago P.D." accelerates toward the conclusion of its ninth season on NBC this spring, fans of the One Chicago action-drama will see the series take a deeper dive into the bond between one of the show's most intriguing couples. And as loyal CPD viewers are well aware, the long-running police procedural offers a wide range of options when it comes to character pairings that have developed since the series launched in 2014.

As for romantic twosomes, one of the franchise's earliest installments featured a One Chicago crossover moment with "Chicago Fire" Rescue Truck leader Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and former CPD Detective Erin Lindsay (Sophia Bush) sharing a brief but intimate interlude in the Season 1 episode, "At Least It's Justice." Later on, more enduring one-on-one relationships in the series would include the match up known as Burzek, pairing officers Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), and more recently, the long-suffering Upstead affair, with detectives Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos).

But as the last episodes of Season 9 on "Chicago P.D." play out, it appears there's one other duo in particular that viewers will be learning a lot more about.