The Duo We're Going To See A Lot More Of In Chicago P.D. Season 9's Last Episodes
As "Chicago P.D." accelerates toward the conclusion of its ninth season on NBC this spring, fans of the One Chicago action-drama will see the series take a deeper dive into the bond between one of the show's most intriguing couples. And as loyal CPD viewers are well aware, the long-running police procedural offers a wide range of options when it comes to character pairings that have developed since the series launched in 2014.
As for romantic twosomes, one of the franchise's earliest installments featured a One Chicago crossover moment with "Chicago Fire" Rescue Truck leader Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and former CPD Detective Erin Lindsay (Sophia Bush) sharing a brief but intimate interlude in the Season 1 episode, "At Least It's Justice." Later on, more enduring one-on-one relationships in the series would include the match up known as Burzek, pairing officers Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), and more recently, the long-suffering Upstead affair, with detectives Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos).
But as the last episodes of Season 9 on "Chicago P.D." play out, it appears there's one other duo in particular that viewers will be learning a lot more about.
Fans will learn more about Voight and Avalos as CPD Season 9 concludes
While not a romantic liaison, at least not yet, the relationship between Intel Unit chief Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and his street-wise confidential informant Anna Avalos (Carmela Zumbado) is apparently something viewers will be learning much more about in the coming weeks. Speaking to TV Line, CPD showrunner Gwen Sigan revealed a bit about how the season's final episodes would deal with the Voight and Avalos dynamic, saying, "We will definitely see more [of them]. You'll see [Anna] in the penultimate episode, and you will see her in final episode as well. "
Sigan went on to mention what it's been like, on a creative level, to get inside the heads of this unique pair of personalities, saying, "It's been so fun to write for Jason [Beghe] with [Carmela Zumbado], and so that connection will continue, [and we'll see] it grow."
Sigan concluded her remarks by noting that it has been quite a while since Voight had a truly close bond with another character, saying that Anna has broken through Voight's exterior in a way that he certainly didn't expect, and isn't used to, given his history with Alvin Onlinsky, a character who was killed in prison in the show's fifth season. So, as the series' ninth season draws to a close in the remaining episodes, fans can expect to discover more about what makes the high-intensity combination of Voight and Avalos tick.