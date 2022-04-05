Early Critical Response To Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Is Very Revealing

In a little under two weeks, "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" will finally arrive in theaters following numerous delays and casting changes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic (via The Hollywood Reporter). With so much up against it, it seems that the third film in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise would need some "Harry Potter"-level magic and amazing reactions to keep things going strong for Newt (Eddie Redmayne) and the gang. Judging from early reviews, it's not looking good for Mr. Scamander.

Taking a peek at the Rotten Tomatoes pages for the first two "Fantastic Beasts" movies, it's easy to see the critical decline that this magic-filled cinematic saga has experienced since it began in 2016. "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" managed to garner a 74% rating on the Tomatometer and a 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, while its sequel, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," dropped to a 36% critical score and 54% audience score, respectively. At the time of publication, "The Secrets of Dumbledore" is lumped with a 58% on the Tomatometer (via Rotten Tomatoes). It's still better than its predecessor (dubbed the "'X-Men: Apocalypse' of the franchise" by Forbes), but it's likely not as good as Warner Bros. was hoping for.

So, what is it about "The Secrets of Dumbledore" that critics aren't liking? Is there anything fantastic about the latest "Fantastic Beasts" film? A quick look through the reviews ultimately reveals the answer.