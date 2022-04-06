Blue Bloods Just Set A Season 12 Record - But Not The Good Kind

CBS police procedural "Blue Bloods" has been a linchpin of the network's Friday night line-up for years. The show focuses on the lives of the closely-knit Reagan family, who serve and protect the hard-working everyday citizens living in their New York borough. They often find themselves hashing out recent events in their lives over shared family dinners, which both serve as an occasion to uphold their unified bond and a way to figure out stalled or seemingly impossible cases.

Long-lived tv shows have a tendency to develop strong fanbases. "Blue Bloods" definitely has one after over 250 aired episodes and 12 years on the air (per IMDb). Since the series has thrived for years in what has been traditionally known as a night where networks send shows to burn off and die (via Entertainment Weekly), that makes it quite a unique and special case.

But "Blue Bloods" recently set a record for Season 12, which is currently on the air but speeding toward its early May finale. Unfortunately, it's not the sort of record that television shows tend to envy.