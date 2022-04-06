Donnie Wahlberg Breaks His Silence On Blue Bloods Season 13

The police and family drama "Blue Bloods" has been a fixture on CBS Friday nights since its premiere in 2010. The show centers on the professional and personal crises faced by the Reagan family, a multi-generational group made up largely of New York City police officers. Tom Selleck stars as Police Commissioner Frank Reagan and Len Cariou plays his retired father, Henry. Donnie Wahlberg is Frank's brash and outspoken detective son Danny, while Bridget Moynahan and Will Estes round out the main cast as Assistant District Attorney Erin and NYPD patrol officer Jamie.

Season 12 of the long-running series has been a hit with fans, with every episode earning at least a 7.7 rating from IMDb reviewers, and more than half the season's episodes topping 8.0. The show's ratings have been strong as well, with recent episodes coming in with the most viewers of any Friday night broadcast for a network show (via TV Series Finale). At least some of this success can no doubt be attributed to the show's complex characters. Danny's sarcastic wisecracks and tough-guy police tactics, for instance, make him both entertaining and controversial.

Now that Season 12 is nearly finished, should fans expect to see the Reagans return for another installment? Well, Wahlberg himself has addressed that very question.