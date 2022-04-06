Chicago Med Producers Tease What's To Come With The Return Of Dr. Asher

One of the biggest questions on viewers' minds might be what's going to happen between Dr. Asher and Dr. Halstead, who kind of left their relationship up in the air when she fled Chicago. "They're going to have a learning period and an adjusting period," says Diane Frolov. "Will has always looked upon Hannah as somebody with a problem, which she did have. So he's cast himself in the role of savior, and he's going to have to get out of that. And she has the challenge of proving to people that she is capable again, that she is recovered."

Adds Andrew Schneider, "She has to outrun her reputation, but she's determined to do that."

It's a dynamic that the two executive producers — who are husband and wife — say will be ongoing, admitting that Dr. Asher is here to stay, at least for now.

"We wanted to start something mid-season, something that we can, as writers, continue on to the next season," says Frolov. "So, [her return] did two things of introducing a person that the audience knew and was excited about seeing, and giving us the possibility of an ongoing story for next season."

As for why Dr. Asher is the character from the past they most wanted to bring back now, Schneider says, "One of the reasons is that she has gone through a long period of rehab and recovery, and we wanted to bring this character back on the other side, the other end of that process. It's a continuing process ... And on the medical end, having an OB-GYN specialist in the emergency department is always a good thing. Those stories have a lot of stakes when it involves childbirth."

Season 7 of "Chicago Med" airs Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC.