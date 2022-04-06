Is This Why Wanda Maximoff Has Her Accent Back In Doctor Strange 2?

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is nearly upon us and the surrounding hype is only continuing to build. Focusing on Benedict Cumberbatch's rendition of the Sorcerer Supreme as he struggles to mend the Marvel Cinematic Universe's multiversal problems, the upcoming film promises a mind-melting follow-up to 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Speculation about what — or who — we will see in the movie is at an all-time high, and to pass the time until its release, fans have been voraciously breaking down each and every trailer to learn as much as possible about what to expect. However, there's been one strange detail throughout several trailers that has fans a bit confused.

It's well established that Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), will be playing a major role in "Multiverse of Madness." However, several of the movie's trailers have included voice lines from the character in which she retains her Sokovian accent, while in other clips, she speaks with an American accent, which fans got used to during Disney+'s "WandaVision." Fans haven't been able to make heads or tails of the disparity, but a new interview with the film's director, Sam Raimi, has shed some light on why it might be the case.