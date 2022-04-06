Is This Why Wanda Maximoff Has Her Accent Back In Doctor Strange 2?
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is nearly upon us and the surrounding hype is only continuing to build. Focusing on Benedict Cumberbatch's rendition of the Sorcerer Supreme as he struggles to mend the Marvel Cinematic Universe's multiversal problems, the upcoming film promises a mind-melting follow-up to 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Speculation about what — or who — we will see in the movie is at an all-time high, and to pass the time until its release, fans have been voraciously breaking down each and every trailer to learn as much as possible about what to expect. However, there's been one strange detail throughout several trailers that has fans a bit confused.
It's well established that Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), will be playing a major role in "Multiverse of Madness." However, several of the movie's trailers have included voice lines from the character in which she retains her Sokovian accent, while in other clips, she speaks with an American accent, which fans got used to during Disney+'s "WandaVision." Fans haven't been able to make heads or tails of the disparity, but a new interview with the film's director, Sam Raimi, has shed some light on why it might be the case.
There isn't just one Wanda in the movie
The trailers for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" have shown off an ostensibly villainous version of Benedict Cumberbatch's Strange (who happens to closely resemble a similar character from the Disney+ multiverse-centric series "What If...?"), but it seems that the Sorcerer Supreme won't be the only character who must face off against their own dark doppelgänger.
In a recent interview between Sam Raimi and Erik Davis of Fandango, the former revealed that the film will also see several other characters coming to blows with altered versions of themselves — including Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda. After the publication of the interview, Davis put forth a theory regarding Wanda's accent based on this new information. "It's not just #DoctorStrange who we'll see multiple versions of," he tweeted. "It's Wanda, too. Why is her accent back? Well... that ain't the Wanda we know."
Davis' theory could easily explain why Wanda seems to switch back and forth between her original accent in the movie's promotional material. It seems that even in the trailers, fans have actually been witnessing more than one version of Wanda without even knowing it. For now, fans will have to wait and see if this theory proves correct. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" releases in theaters on May 6, 2022.