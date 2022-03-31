Benedict Cumberbatch Knows Exactly Who To Blame For Breaking The MCU's Multiverse
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is just over two months away from its theatrical debut and Marvel fans are eager to see Benedict Cumberbatch's version of the titular superhero confront the multiverse and its endless possibilities.
So far, dedicated Marvel followers have seen this multiverse saga play out across shows like the Disney+ originals "What If...?" and "Loki," and it reached a new level of importance in 2021's blockbuster hit "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which saw the multiverse fully break into the MCU itself. That movie featured multiverse characters like Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man and Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus colliding into the world of Tom Holland's Peter Parker, and based on what we currently know, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" looks to expand upon the fallout from "No Way Home" in a huge way. The trailer teased even more bonkers multiverse cameos like the arrival of a version of Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier from the "X-Men" movies — but is it the same one, or a variant? — and that's likely only the beginning.
However, while the idea of seeing the vast potential of the Marvel Multiverse continue to unfurl on the big screen may be exciting for fans, it's considerably less of a good thing for the actual characters within the MCU. It seems that Strange himself will have to face off against a multiversal threat in his newest film, in order to restore order to his home universe.
And while Strange is the one facing the consequences of the broken multiverse, Cumberbatch himself has a pretty strong opinion that there's another Marvel character to blame for all the chaos.
Spider-Man messed up the multiverse, Cumberbatch says
In the words of J. Jonah Jameson — "It's all Spider-Man's fault!"
At least, that's what Benedict Cumberbatch seems to think about the MCU's ongoing multiverse issue. In a recent interview with Total Film, Cumberbatch defended Strange, noting that Peter Parker aka Spider-Man was the one that caused the sorcerer's multiverse-breaking spell to go haywire in the first place.
"I know we all love Peter Parker, but can we just rewind to the point that the spell is interrupted something like six times?" Cumberbatch said in the interview.
The actor has a point. Strange's spell, as seen in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," was only meant to make every person in the world forget that Peter Parker was Spider-Man. It was only when Peter started trying to add exceptions to who would forget his identity that Strange's ability to focus and control the spell was broken, rupturing the multiverse.
To be fair, the webslinger has already faced steep consequences for his multiverse mistakes, seeing as the end of "No Way Home" sees him save the MCU by asking Strange to cast a spell that leaves everyone — including Strange — forgetting that he ever existed, leaving him fully alone in the world.
With that said, as the fractures in the multiverse grow deeper, Strange will have to take the onus for the broken multiverse and try his best to set things right in "Multiverse of Madness."