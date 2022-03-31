Benedict Cumberbatch Knows Exactly Who To Blame For Breaking The MCU's Multiverse

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is just over two months away from its theatrical debut and Marvel fans are eager to see Benedict Cumberbatch's version of the titular superhero confront the multiverse and its endless possibilities.

So far, dedicated Marvel followers have seen this multiverse saga play out across shows like the Disney+ originals "What If...?" and "Loki," and it reached a new level of importance in 2021's blockbuster hit "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which saw the multiverse fully break into the MCU itself. That movie featured multiverse characters like Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man and Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus colliding into the world of Tom Holland's Peter Parker, and based on what we currently know, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" looks to expand upon the fallout from "No Way Home" in a huge way. The trailer teased even more bonkers multiverse cameos like the arrival of a version of Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier from the "X-Men" movies — but is it the same one, or a variant? — and that's likely only the beginning.

However, while the idea of seeing the vast potential of the Marvel Multiverse continue to unfurl on the big screen may be exciting for fans, it's considerably less of a good thing for the actual characters within the MCU. It seems that Strange himself will have to face off against a multiversal threat in his newest film, in order to restore order to his home universe.

And while Strange is the one facing the consequences of the broken multiverse, Cumberbatch himself has a pretty strong opinion that there's another Marvel character to blame for all the chaos.