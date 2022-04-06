What Happened To Kevin Gullage On American Idol?

The singing competition reality show "American Idol" has been going strong on ABC for 20 seasons and has made music industry stars of Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert, Kelly Clarkson, Clay Aiken, and dozens of others. While the show's ratings have declined significantly from when it ruled the airwaves for its first decade or so (via The Wrap), the performances have become arguably more impressive, as "American Idol" has become less of a showcase for unknown industry outsiders and more of an audition stage for seasoned local musicians.

One such young but accomplished contestant in "American Idol" Season 20 is New Orleans singer and pianist Kevin Gullage. The 23-year-old took the air out of the room at the start of his audition when he cited William Hung as his "American Idol" inspiration, but then stunned the judges with his powerful rendition of Otis Redding's "That's How Strong My Love Is." Lionel Richie called it "incredible," and Katy Perry gave him a standing ovation and told him "One of those ad-libs was from another lifetime ago."

His Hollywood Week performance of Al Green's "Tired of Being Alone" was equally as charming and impressive, but were Gullage's performances on Duet and Showstopper nights enough to get him through to the top 24?